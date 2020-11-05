1,860 ONLINE

Morbias 3 Night

Inspired by Morbias map. It has more room, more lights, more detail. There is a second floor and the middle of the map has a breakable glass...

  1 Downloads
  Uploaded 2 days ago
  Unreal Tournament (1999)
  5.33MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Inspired by Morbias map. It has more room, more lights, more detail. There is a second floor and the middle of the map has a breakable glass that functions as a trap similar to Fractal map.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 5th November 2020 7:17pm

Screenshots
Readme 
================================================================
Title                   : Morbias III Night
Version                 : ?
Release Date            : 06/12/2020 (first version 2014)
Filename                : DM-Morbias_3_night_(EFX).unr
Author(s)               : Zero Khan
================================================================
--- Other Information ---
Game                    : Deathmatch
Level Name              : Morbias III Night
New Sounds              : no
New Graphics            : no
NewUnrealScript         : no
External DLLs           : no
Known bugs              : ---


--- Construction ---
Editor(s) used          : UnrealEd 2.2
Base                    : didn't use one.
Construction Time       : ???
2019 edition Time       : few days

2019 changes:

- Removed EFX. The new OpenAL is incompatible with the old version of the map
- HDlight doesn't run well
- Fixed missing collision on some fences
- Some light textures were too dark

v2:

- Deleted emitter

2020 changes:

- Screenshot replaced by 1024 x 1024, DXT1 and 8bits in the same package
- Lightmaps with normal resolution
- EFX zoneinfo added
- Custom textures were forced 24bits DXT. Now there are 8bits versions included


Copyright / Permissions / Other Legal Stuff
-------------------------------------------

Authors may NOT use this level as a base to build additional levels without my explicit written permission.

You are NOT allowed to commercially exploit this level, i.e. put it on a CD
or any other  medium that is then sold for money, without my explicit written permission.

You MAY distribute this level through any electronic network (like the internet) 
provided you include this file and leave the archive intact.

-------------------------------------------
UNREAL TOURNAMENT (c)1999 Epic, Inc.  All Rights Reserved.  
Distributed by GT Interactive Software, Inc. under license.  
UNREAL TOURNAMENT and the UNREAL TOURNAMENT logo are 
registered trademarks of Epic, Inc. All other trademarks and 
trade names are properties of their respective owners.

zerokhan


63 XP

Registered 6th October 2020

8 Files Uploaded

