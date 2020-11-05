================================================================ Title : Prison Complex Version : 4 Release Date : 03/11/2020 (first version 2004) Filename : DM-Prison_Complex.unr Author(s) : Zero Khan ================================================================ --- Other Information --- Game : Deathmatch Level Name : Prison Complex New Sounds : yes New Graphics : yes NewUnrealScript : no External DLLs : no Known bugs : --- --- Construction --- Editor(s) used : UnrealEd 2.2 Base : didn't use one. Construction Time : ??? 2019 edition Time : two weeks 2020 edition time : 1 month 2019 changes: - Completely new lighting - More geometry added - Added superhealth - New corridor and moved shield to there - Solids to semisolids Quick update: - Changed the white light behind superhealth to blue - Swapped a blue light for orange on a pillar - Removed two player starts next to the shield - Fixed black lifts 2020 changes: - Expanded map - New lights - More geometry - More detail - EFX zones Quick update: - Deleted two xbox logos - Some pathnode changes Credits: - Ventilator sound from freesound.org kyles - Bondage OGG music from Goldeneye Source OST Trent "Basstronix" Robertson - Logos from wikimedia commons - Sticker and decals found in PNGhut, Pinterest Copyright / Permissions / Other Legal Stuff ------------------------------------------- Authors may NOT use this level as a base to build additional levels without my explicit written permission. You are NOT allowed to commercially exploit this level, i.e. put it on a CD or any other medium that is then sold for money, without my explicit written permission. You MAY distribute this level through any electronic network (like the internet) provided you include this file and leave the archive intact. ------------------------------------------- UNREAL TOURNAMENT (c)1999 Epic, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Distributed by GT Interactive Software, Inc. under license. UNREAL TOURNAMENT and the UNREAL TOURNAMENT logo are registered trademarks of Epic, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.

