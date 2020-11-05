2,106 ONLINE

Prison Complex

This map is a tribute to goldeneye, consoles and modern versions of goldeneye. It's very large and better suited for TDM.

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 15 hours ago
  • Unreal Tournament (1999)
  • 30.18MB in size
File Description

About This Version (4.0.0)

Version: 4.0.0

Released: 5th November 2020 12:33am

Screenshots
Readme 
================================================================
Title                   : Prison Complex
Version                 : 4
Release Date            : 03/11/2020 (first version 2004)
Filename                : DM-Prison_Complex.unr
Author(s)               : Zero Khan
================================================================
--- Other Information ---
Game                    : Deathmatch
Level Name              : Prison Complex
New Sounds              : yes
New Graphics            : yes
NewUnrealScript         : no
External DLLs           : no
Known bugs              : ---


--- Construction ---
Editor(s) used          : UnrealEd 2.2
Base                    : didn't use one.
Construction Time       : ???
2019 edition Time       : two weeks
2020 edition time       : 1 month

2019 changes:

- Completely new lighting
- More geometry added
- Added superhealth
- New corridor and moved shield to there
- Solids to semisolids

Quick update:

- Changed the white light behind superhealth to blue
- Swapped a blue light for orange on a pillar
- Removed two player starts next to the shield
- Fixed black lifts

2020 changes:

- Expanded map
- New lights
- More geometry
- More detail
- EFX zones

Quick update:

- Deleted two xbox logos
- Some pathnode changes

Credits:

- Ventilator sound from freesound.org kyles
- Bondage OGG music from Goldeneye Source OST Trent "Basstronix" Robertson
- Logos from wikimedia commons
- Sticker and decals found in PNGhut, Pinterest


Copyright / Permissions / Other Legal Stuff
-------------------------------------------

Authors may NOT use this level as a base to build additional levels without my explicit written permission.

You are NOT allowed to commercially exploit this level, i.e. put it on a CD
or any other  medium that is then sold for money, without my explicit written permission.

You MAY distribute this level through any electronic network (like the internet) 
provided you include this file and leave the archive intact.

-------------------------------------------
UNREAL TOURNAMENT (c)1999 Epic, Inc.  All Rights Reserved.  
Distributed by GT Interactive Software, Inc. under license.  
UNREAL TOURNAMENT and the UNREAL TOURNAMENT logo are 
registered trademarks of Epic, Inc. All other trademarks and 
trade names are properties of their respective owners.

zerokhan


56 XP

Registered 6th October 2020

1 Files Uploaded

