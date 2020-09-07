Iorras Fantasy UI [WoW]

My WoW UI.





how to install:





1. Close World of Warcraft and the Battle.net client (and any similar applications running in the background)

2. Make back-ups of your current Interface & WTF folders. (Usually found in: C:\Program Files (x86)\World of Warcraft)

3. Replace your current Interface & WTF folder with mine.

4. Go into the WTF folder and change ACCOUNTNAME, SERVER & CHARACTERNAME to your own.

5. Launch World of Warcraft through the Battle.net client.

6. Go into different addons that looks wierd and change the profile to "Iorras Fantasy UI"

7. Copy my Weakaura from WAG.IO:(https://wago.io/IfJgRI-MS)





Have Fun!