World War Z - Horde Mode Z Update

How long can you survive? Horde Mode Z drops today in World War Z

New wave-based co-op mode brings one of the biggest challenges yet to the hit shooter

Saber Interactive, in partnership with Focus Home Interactive, has released the highly anticipated new Horde Mode Z update for World War Z, the best-selling, action-packed, co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film. Horde Mode Z throws waves of progressively challenging enemies at teams of up to four players, with increasingly bigger rewards for surviving. In between rounds, players can upgrade their firepower, defenses, and scavenge for free pickups like heavy weapons and medkits.