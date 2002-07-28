Fallout 76 hackers are stealing from your inventory
Hellblade 2 will be coming to PC and Xbox Series X
Black Mesa: Xen Released on Steam Early Access
Tested get hands-on with Half-Life: Alyx
Hellblade 2 was confirmed recently during The Game Awards, but up until now only the Xbox Series X version was confirmed to be in development. Of course, as with most Microsoft exclusives, it was expected that it'd also come to PC, but this has now been officially confirmed by Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg, General Manager of Games Marketing for Xbox.Confirmed...
We reported back in November last year that Black Mesa, the 12 year old project to update Half-Life 1, was finally nearing it's final hurdle, adding Xen to the game. That was later pushed back to December last year, and then pushed back further again - but the good news is that the game has now finally released, albeit on Steam Early Access.Xen was previousl...
We've got a sneak peak to share with you of Half-Life: Alyx courtesy of Adam Savage's Tested, who got a chance to visit Valve and try out the game on various different iterations of VR hardware, including, of course, Valve's Index.The idea behind the video was to test each type of headset, although they also show off the game and how it performs with each of...
It's a question that actually comes up more often than not on our forums: "Which graphics card is best to run modded Fallout 4?" It's a good question, too. Games that run mods often tend to perform worse than stock versions for various reasons. So what should you, as a modder, look for when buying a GPU?Given the recent instability in GPU prices this year t...
Frontier Pursuit for Red Dead Online is now live, and it allows players to start their own illegal moonshine operation, and even open their own speakeasy, an underground illegal drinking den.One of the key challenges in the new online update though is keeping your recipes fresh and the punters coming, and to do that, you'll need a wide range of different ing...
Join James on a look back over the biggest gaming news stories from 2019, from huge controversies to unexpected announcements. From the layoffs at various studios, including Activision, to the big announcements including Half-Life Alyx and, of course, Keanu Reeves, we've got you covered in our retrospective of the year that was in gaming.Be sure to leave a c...
If you head onto Red Dead Online over the festive period, there'll be a nice little surprise waiting for you, as the entire game world has been covered entirely in snow for that authentic festive feel. There's even some other additions, such as decorations and lights in Saint Denis, and best of all, Rockstar will be giving out gifts to players who are online...
I've been looking at upgrading my gaming rig recently, and that got me to thinking, why not share in my research? If you're looking to build or upgrade a gaming rig this year, then the CPU is one area that is often skimped on and later regretted.After your GPU, the CPU is the most important component in the system when it comes to gaming performance, and it...
Now that Halo: Reach is officially available, it's time for 343 Industries to focus on the next instalment in The Master Chief Collection, and testing for Halo: Combat Evolved could begin as soon as January.The news came as part of the latest update blog from the company, stating that they're now looking forward to 2020 and that progress is being made on the...
Both Steam and Epic Games are holding winter sales on their stores right now, so it's a great opportunity to pick up some bargains just before Christmas, either for yourself or as a late gift. There's thousands of games currently on sale over at the Steam store, and they're also back with their usual gimmicks, allowing customers to earn "Festivity Tokens" wh...
Nexus Mods, a website many here are no doubt familiar with, have reported today that it has suffered a major data breach in November of this year, which has allowed a "potentially malicious third-party actor" to access personal data for a "small number" of users.The data that has been breached includes email addresses, as well as password salts and hashes. A...
EA are launching a new professional e-sports league for Apex Legends in January next year, known as the Global Series, and will have a total of $3 Million worth of prizes up for grabs during the tournament. Players from around the world will compete at the event which will be open to all players who are able to qualify, starting with online qualifying tourna...
We've now got the official system requirements for Resident Evil 3 remake, and much as we expected they're very reasonable indeed, and are pretty much identical to those of Resident Evil 2's remake release. We don't yet know the recommended specs, though, but honestly I expect these to be more or less the same as Resident Evil 2 remake too. Here's the minimu...
Human NPC's are apparently promised for Fallout 76, but some impatient players have decided to take matters into their own hands, and have found a way to spawn human NPC's into the game world.It's all related to Wooby, who, you might recall, was a human NPC already in the game and found inside a secret test area that players managed to find their way into, m...
Borderlands 3 is now officially available on Stadia, but without the most recent hot-fixes and updates. The version released is from October, with Google promising that the subsequent hot-fixes and endgame content that is missing will be added in the new year.The likely reason will be due to Stadia titles being especially compiled for the platform, rather th...