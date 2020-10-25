Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Trailer

Video Description

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions, Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, as well as a bonus quest, The Legend of Beowulf! Uncover the secrets of a mysterious ancient cult in Ireland, lay siege to the massive city of Paris in Francia, and discover the true story behind a monstrous legend. New epic adventures await you with the Gold or Ultimate Editions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events like the Yule Festival, available late 2020, new game modes, and much more!