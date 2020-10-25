1,964 ONLINE

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Trailer

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions, Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, as well as a bonus...

Download

  • 174 Views
  • Uploaded 4 days ago
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Please wait...

Video not playing? Download '184648-73493-Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Post Launch & Season Pass Trailer _ Ubisoft [NA].mp4'
Video Description

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions, Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, as well as a bonus quest, The Legend of Beowulf! Uncover the secrets of a mysterious ancient cult in Ireland, lay siege to the massive city of Paris in Francia, and discover the true story behind a monstrous legend. New epic adventures await you with the Gold or Ultimate Editions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events like the Yule Festival, available late 2020, new game modes, and much more!

Comments on this Video

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Video Information

Ubisoft

174 Views

Uploaded 4 days ago

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Download

Share This File
Embed Video