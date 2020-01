Video Description

Experience thrilling Star Wars™: The Rise of Skywalker content in Star Wars™ Battlefront II today! Deploy with four new reinforcements – including the ruthless Sith trooper – on the lush planet of Ajan Kloss and don new Appearances for Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren, all inspired by the epic finale of the Skywalker saga.

Plus, get a first glimpse of what’s coming in January 2020, including sequel era Capital Supremacy and a new hero character in BB-8!