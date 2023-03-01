Beneath - Announcement Trailer

Video Description

Beneath is a heart-pounding action-horror adventure that takes place in the mysterious depths of the ocean. The player is thrown into the role of Noah Quinn, a seasoned deep-sea diver who's navigating a treacherous underwater world filled with terrors beyond the realm of imagination. Armed with weapons and wits, exploring inside and outside the science stations, he must fight against all kind of horrors if he wants to escape this nightmare scenario. However, some obstacles cannot be defeated with bullets, and and his mental state is close to collapsing. To reach the surface once more, he must avoid succumbing to madness.