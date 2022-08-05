903 ONLINE

Compagny of Heroes NHCmod Maus fight video

Promotional video for the NHCmod made by Tarlak501The video is showing a Whermacht vs Whermacht battle. Starring the Panzerkampfwagen VIII M...

Video Description

Promotional video for the NHCmod made by Tarlak501

The video is showing a Whermacht vs Whermacht battle. Starring the Panzerkampfwagen VIII Maus.
The version of the mod used here is NHCmod v2.602 (WIP)

Comments on this Video
1 day ago by FileTrekker

The music is amazing haha.

1 day ago by Mikey


This feels like an OG video, nice!

