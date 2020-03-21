1,986 ONLINE

Dauntless: Scorched Earth Launch Trailer

Explore a brand new Escalation and face the ferocious Torgadoro in update 1.2.0, Scorched Earth.  Scorched Earth launches on March 19th...

Download

  • 85 Views
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Dauntless: Scorched Earth

Please wait...

GameFront offers free file hosting, without speed caps or download limits! If you enjoy GameFront, please consider supporting us on Patreon

Video not playing? Download '182158-73493-Dauntless _ Scorched Earth Launch Trailer.mp4'
Video Description

Explore a brand new Escalation and face the ferocious Torgadoro in update 1.2.0, Scorched Earth.  Scorched Earth launches on March 19th with a new Escalation, new Hunt Pass, new Prestige system, and more.

Comments on this Video

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Video Information

PlayDauntless

85 Views

Uploaded 1 day ago

Dauntless: Scorched Earth

Download

Share This File
Get sweet GameFront Merch!
Embed Video