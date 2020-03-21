Dauntless: Scorched Earth Launch Trailer

Explore a brand new Escalation and face the ferocious Torgadoro in update 1.2.0, Scorched Earth. Scorched Earth launches on March 19th with a new Escalation, new Hunt Pass, new Prestige system, and more.
Explore a brand new Escalation and face the ferocious Torgadoro in update 1.2.0, Scorched Earth. Scorched Earth launches on March 19th with a new Escalation, new Hunt Pass, new Prestige system, and more.
