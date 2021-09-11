Deathloop Story Trailer: Down the Rabbit Hole

Video Description

Blackreef is a mystery, and Colt is looking for answers. Who are the Visionaries? What is Blackreef? How does the timeloop work? Why does everyone on the island have amnesia? Why is Julianna always lurking behind the nearest corner ready to ambush Colt? Most importantly, Colt wants to know: “Who am I?”

The deeper Colt goes down the rabbit hole, the more questions arise. One thing is for sure, Colt is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery and break the timeloop—no matter what answers he finds.

Launching September 14, 2021 on console exclusively for PlayStation 5 and available on PC. Available for pre-order now: www.DEATHLOOP.com

