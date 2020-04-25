1,956 ONLINE

Desperados III - Announcement Trailer

The Wild West. A place where the law is made by those with a gun in their hands, and is enforced by the henchmen at their command. A place w...

Download

  • 38 Views
  • Uploaded 7 hours ago
  • Desperados III

Please wait...

Video not playing? Download '182597-73493-Desperados 3.mp4'
Video Description

The Wild West. A place where the law is made by those with a gun in their hands, and is enforced by the henchmen at their command. A place where death is no stranger and the undertakers are working overtime… especially when people start playing Desperados III. 

This real-time tactics game, developed by German game studio Mimimi Games (Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun), lets players command a band of Desperados led by fan-favourite gunslinger John Cooper.

Comments on this Video

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Video Information

THQ Nordic

38 Views

Uploaded 7 hours ago

Desperados III

Download

Share This File
Embed Video