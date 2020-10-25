Destiny 2 – Beyond Light – Story Reveal

Video Description

Be careful, Guardians. You aren’t the only ones who seek to use Stasis as a weapon. Dive into the free-to-play world of Destiny 2 to experience responsive first-person shooter combat, explore the mysteries of our solar system, and unleash elemental abilities against powerful enemies. Create your Guardian and collect unique weapons, armor, and gear to customize your look and playstyle. Experience Destiny 2’s cinematic story alone or with friends, join other Guardians for challenging co-op missions, or compete against them in a variety of PvP modes.