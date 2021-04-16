Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen - New Strike - Proving Grounds

Fight for glory. Prove your worth. Become our champion. Gather your Fireteam and delve within the Cabal's imperial land tank. Represent the Vanguard in Destiny 2's latest Strike, Proving Grounds.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!
Fight for glory. Prove your worth. Become our champion. Gather your Fireteam and delve within the Cabal's imperial land tank. Represent...
Fight for glory. Prove your worth. Become our champion. Gather your Fireteam and delve within the Cabal's imperial land tank. Represent the Vanguard in Destiny 2's latest Strike, Proving Grounds.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!