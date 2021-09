Video Description

Crypto is back with a license to probe! Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. Disguise yourself as a human and read their minds to gain intel and infiltrate their society. Cause wide-scale destruction with your UFO all over the planet.

But be warned - you’ll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave.