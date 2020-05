Video Description

Prepare your defenses, the Invasion will begin on July 28th, 2020! Destroy All Humans will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Destroy All Humans! has already been available for pre-order on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One from your preferred retailer, and is now also available for pre-order digitally on PC and Xbox One. Pre-order Skins available via selected channels only!