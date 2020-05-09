3,086 ONLINE

DiRT 5 Announcement Trailer

DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off...

  • 3 Views
  • Uploaded 4 hours ago
  • DiRT 5

Video Description

DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style. 

Get your first taste of DIRT 5 in our announce trailer, all captured in-game, showcasing wheel-to-wheel action, stunning environments and a brand new take on amplified racing.  

Track: ‘Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)’ by The Shoes

