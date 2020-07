Video Description

Introducing 76 Seasons - a new account-wide progression system that overhauls Challenges and helps you to earn lots of new rewards along the way! From the makers of Unstoppables Shindig, Blast Radius, and Catch the Commie comes Season 1 - “The Legendary Run” - a new way to experience irradiated West Virginia. Season 1 rewards and Public Teams are available now, with more coming later this Summer.