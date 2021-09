Video Description

Watch the PC trailer for Far Cry 6 now! See how the Island of Yara comes to life on the PC featuring high-tech features like ray tracing, fidelityfx and enhanced visuals. A revolution is not won by the fearless - it is won by the feared. Welcome to Libertad. Far Cry 6 will be available 7th October 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft+, Epic Games and Stadia. Pre-order now at: https://farcry.com/buy