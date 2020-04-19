1,524 ONLINE

Gears Tactics Launch Trailer

Rise Up And Fight! Pre-install Gears Tactics on PC now, and get ready to take on Ukkon from April 28th on Steam, Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta...

Download

  • 25 Views
  • Uploaded 6 hours ago
  • Gears Tactics

Please wait...

Video not playing? Download '182524-73493-GearsTactics.mp4'
Video Description

Rise Up And Fight! Pre-install Gears Tactics on PC now, and get ready to take on Ukkon from April 28th on Steam, Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) and Windows 10. Learn more at GearsTactics.com

Comments on this Video

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Video Information

Microsoft

25 Views

Uploaded 6 hours ago

Gears Tactics

Download

Share This File
Embed Video