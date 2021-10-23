Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Trailer

Video Description

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes the genre-defining Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas together — each one enhanced for a new generation and available together for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available digitally on November 11 through the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store on Xbox, Nintendo eShop, and the Rockstar Games Launcher, with a physical release for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on December 7.