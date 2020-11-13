Halo 4 - The Master Chief Collection Launch Trailer

Video Description

Halo 4 is arriving on PC as the final title to join the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on November 17. Now optimized for PC, experience the fully remastered campaign to embark against new foes, dust off some orbital drops in Spartan Ops, or dive right back into the multiplayer.








