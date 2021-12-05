2,168 ONLINE

Halo Infinite Campaign Launch Trailer

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s...

Download

  • 53 Views
  • Uploaded 6 hours ago
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Please wait...

Video not playing? Download '209257-73493-Halo Infinite _ Campaign Launch Trailer.mp4'
Video Description

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armour of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the vast reaches of Zeta Halo, from stunning heights to mysterious depths below the ring. Rescue UNSC marines to gain reinforcements in your fight against a fearsome enemy known as “the Banished.” Enjoy true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide-open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet, launching December 8 2021.

Comments on this Video

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Video Information

343 Industries

53 Views

Uploaded 6 hours ago

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Download

Share This File
Embed Video