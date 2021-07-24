Jurassic World Evolution 2 Announcement Trailer

Video Description

Jurassic World Evolution 2, Coming 2021 - Building upon the groundbreaking and immersive 2018 management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution 2 introduces a compelling, new narrative campaign set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, incredible new features, and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs brought to life with captivating realism. Together with expanded construction and more customisation options, the result is an even bigger, better and authentic Jurassic World game.