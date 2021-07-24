Jurassic World Evolution 2 Announcement Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2, Coming 2021 - Building upon the groundbreaking and immersive 2018 management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution 2 introduces a compelling, new narrative campaign set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, incredible new features, and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs brought to life with captivating realism. Together with expanded construction and more customisation options, the result is an even bigger, better and authentic Jurassic World game.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!