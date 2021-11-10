Jurassic World Evolution 2 Launch Trailer

Video Description

Following the roaring success of Jurassic World Evolution, the stunning sequel offers players expanded construction options, diverse new locations from forests to deserts, more customisation choices, and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs, including flying and marine reptiles. Learn what it takes to be a park management master in Campaign mode; a compelling, original narrative that puts you at the heart of the action following the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, or take charge as you revisit pivotal moments from the Jurassic World film franchise in a series of ’what if’ scenarios in the all-new Chaos Theory mode. Unleash your creativity in Sandbox mode to create your ultimate Jurassic Park or Jurassic World or test park management skills in Challenge mode with a range of missions of varying difficulty.