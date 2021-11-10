1,739 ONLINE

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Launch Trailer

  • 221 Views
  • Uploaded 5 days ago
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2

Following the roaring success of Jurassic World Evolution, the stunning sequel offers players expanded construction options, diverse new locations from forests to deserts, more customisation choices, and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs, including flying and marine reptiles. Learn what it takes to be a park management master in Campaign mode; a compelling, original narrative that puts you at the heart of the action following the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, or take charge as you revisit pivotal moments from the Jurassic World film franchise in a series of ’what if’ scenarios in the all-new Chaos Theory mode. Unleash your creativity in Sandbox mode to create your ultimate Jurassic Park or Jurassic World or test park management skills in Challenge mode with a range of missions of varying difficulty.

Frontier

