Kingpin: Reloaded Reveal Trailer

The classic 1999 shooter is back! Kingpin: Reloaded, the remastered, enhanced version of the crime-themed first-person shooter developed and...

  • Kingpin: Life of Crime

The classic 1999 shooter is back! Kingpin: Reloaded, the remastered, enhanced version of the crime-themed first-person shooter developed and published by 3D Realms and Interplay, recruits new gang members on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC later this year. In a stylized noir art deco gangland that never was, the Kingpin rules above all else with a bloody fist. When his lieutenant Nikki Blanco leaves a no-name Thug battered and broken, the upstart criminal rises from a puddle of blood, lead pipe in hand and revenge in mind.

3D Realms

Kingpin: Life of Crime

