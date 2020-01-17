Kingpin: Reloaded Reveal Trailer

Video Description

The classic 1999 shooter is back! Kingpin: Reloaded, the remastered, enhanced version of the crime-themed first-person shooter developed and published by 3D Realms and Interplay, recruits new gang members on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC later this year. In a stylized noir art deco gangland that never was, the Kingpin rules above all else with a bloody fist. When his lieutenant Nikki Blanco leaves a no-name Thug battered and broken, the upstart criminal rises from a puddle of blood, lead pipe in hand and revenge in mind.



