Life is Strange: True Colors Announcement Trailer

Video Description

A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve!

Alex Chen has long suppressed her 'curse': the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras.

When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town



