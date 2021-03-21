2,112 ONLINE

Life is Strange: True Colors Announcement Trailer

A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve! A...

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

Video Description

A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve! 

Alex Chen has long suppressed her 'curse': the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. 

When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town

Video Information

Square Enix

Life is Strange: True Colors

