Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition Official Reveal Trailer

Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes s...

  • 107 Views
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Video Description

Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. The updated trilogy launches May 14 on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5, as well as on PC via Origin and Steam.

Video Information

