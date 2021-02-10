Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition Official Reveal Trailer

Video Description

Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. The updated trilogy launches May 14 on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5, as well as on PC via Origin and Steam.