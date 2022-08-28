Park Beyond – Modular Building Trailer

Video Description

Welcome to #ParkBeyond, a world where the fantasy of creating the universe's greatest theme park comes true - all thanks to you! And in this world, you'll have the freedom to mix and match a dizzying array of materials and modules into your own unique creations. Buildings can be constructed out of pieces from any theme set, so the only limit when crafting unique shops and décor is your own imagination! With creativity and impossification, the possibilities are nearly endless! Join us in 2023 when Park Beyond launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox S|X, and PC.