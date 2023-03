Video Description

Survival is just the beginning. Survival horror reimagined for 2023. Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 original Resident Evil 4 reimagined for 2023 to bring state-of-the-art survival horror. Resident Evil 4 preserves the essence of the original game, while introducing modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline,

and vividly detailed graphics to make this the latest survival horror game where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect.