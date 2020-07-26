3,672 ONLINE

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Announcement Trailer

  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a brand-new entry in the legendary series, enjoyed by millions of players worldwide. The explosive combination of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror is back. It’s the ultimate S.T.A.L.K.E.R. experience of unprecedented scale, advanced graphics, freedom of choices and the thickest atmosphere of a deadly adventure. Welcome to The Zone — an area of exclusion around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Full of radiation, mutants and anomalies, it keeps drawing adventurers from beyond the perimeter. Bounty hunters dwell deep into the Zone, driven by its treasures and mysteries. These people are known as stalkers. Are you ready to become one of them?

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

