Saints Row Game Awards Gameplay Trailer

Video Description

Officially revealed at The Game Awards, our brand new Saints Row gameplay trailer gives you a glimpse of the crew’s journey to Saint-dom, sneak peeks of customisation and a buckets of those only-in-Saints-Row moments you know and love.

In Santo Ileso, you either have the power, or you want to take it. The Saints are on a path to dominating this city, and you need to lead them as whatever Boss you want to be, this is Saints Row after all. We are serving up Saint-on-faction action as we show off just some of the ways you can head off against your rivals – there are so many options from explosive weaponry and brand new guns to an up-close and personal takedown or swift melee assault. The many ways to dispatch your enemies to the Santo Ileso in the sky isn’t all we’ve got in our arsenal, we’ve got high-speed vehicle action including boats, cars, ariel assaults and of course, chaos-inducing tanks.

What a ride! Strap in, The Saints are coming for you on August 23 2022! Pre-Order Now to receive the Idols Anarchy Pack and more: https://SaintsRow.com/preorder Find out more about Saints Row at www.SaintsRow.com Subscribe to be notified and be the first to see what we have in store next!