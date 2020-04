Video Description

SnowRunner brings hardcore trucking to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28 with 30km² of untamed wilderness to conquer, and the toughest of jobs to do in the harshest of environments. The new United We Drive trailer shows off the untamed wilderness, three times bigger than previous entries in the series. You’ll need toughness and resilience in bulk to cross, tame, and conquer the challenges present. Watch it now!