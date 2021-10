Video Description

Explore the Settled Systems of Starfield with Bethesda Game Studios Design Director Emil Pagliarulo. Get some fresh details on Starfield’s unique setting and the factions that call it home. From the Settled Systems’ two largest factions – the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective – and the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, to the intrepid explorers of Constellation, with whom you will begin your journey in Starfield.