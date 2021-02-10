1,719 ONLINE

Stellaris: Nemesis Expansion Announcement Trailer

Nemesis is an expansion to Stellaris in which the player will be able to determine the fate of a destabilizing galaxy. Adding espionage tool...

Download

  • 114 Views
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Stellaris

Please wait...

Video not playing? Download '186302-73493-Stellaris_ Nemesis Expansion _ Announcement Trailer.mp4'
Video Description

Nemesis is an expansion to Stellaris in which the player will be able to determine the fate of a destabilizing galaxy. Adding espionage tools, a path to power as the Galactic Custodian to combat endgame crises - or the Menace option to BECOME the endgame crisis - Nemesis gives you the most powerful tools ever available in Stellaris. Ultimately you will have to make the choice between chaos or control, to take charge of a galaxy spiraling into crisis. Will you find a way to take power through diplomacy or subterfuge, or will you watch the stars go out one by one?  

Comments on this Video

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Video Information

Paradox Interactive

114 Views

Uploaded 2 days ago

Stellaris

Download

Share This File
Embed Video