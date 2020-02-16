Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Trailer

Video Description

Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the most robust version of the acclaimed fighting game! This all-new knockout edition includes all content (excluding Fighting Chance costumes, brand collaboration costumes and Capcom Pro Tour DLC) from both Street Fighter V and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition and adds each character, stage and costume that released after Arcade Edition and will release with Champion Edition. In total: 40 characters, 34 stages and over 200 costumes! Fighters can battle their way through a variety of exciting single-player and multi-player modes designed for players of all skill levels, including Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Team Battle, Ranked Match, Casual Match and more. In addition to the main game and the included characters, stages and costumes, new V-Skills for each character and a balance update will be released, adding new gameplay improvements and more depth to the combat system. READY? FIGHT! Full Version Coming February 14, 2020! Upgrade Kit Available Now!