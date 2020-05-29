The Dark Heart of Skyrim Launch Cinematic

Video Description

Descend into the Dark Heart of Skyrim with The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor. Explore the snow-capped peaks of Western Skyrim and the subterranean underworld of Blackreach, uncover an ancient supernatural conspiracy, and seek out Tamriel’s long-lost treasures and knowledge with the latest Chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online saga. Skyrim needs heroes! The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is now live on PC/Mac and arrives June 9 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and June 16 for Stadia. This new Chapter is part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim, a year-long adventure that began in March with the Harrowstorm DLC and continues throughout all of 2020.