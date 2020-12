Video Description

Destruction comes to Tamriel with the Gates of Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls Online’s next big year-long adventure. Tune in to the Global Reveal Event via twitch.tv/Bethesda on January 21 at 5PM EST to get a first look at ESO’s upcoming Chapter, DLCs, and the epic new storyline that’ll take you and your companions to the very edge of oblivion.