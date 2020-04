Video Description

Descend into the Dark Heart of Skyrim and defend Tamriel against a new supernatural threat. Play the free Greymoor Prologue now and experience the year-long adventure that began in Harrowstorm and continues with the upcoming Greymoor Chapter and beyond. Join Lyris Titanborn in investigating the foul machinations of the Icereach Coven and uncover a deathly plot that threatens to consume the home of the Nords.