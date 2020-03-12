The Elder Scrolls Online: Harrowstorm Gameplay

Video Description

Descend into the Dark Heart of Skyrim and begin your year-long adventure with Harrowstorm, a new dungeon DLC game pack for The Elder Scrolls Online. Explore the plundered burial site of Unhallowed Grave, investigate a supernatural storm in Icereach, and begin a story that leads directly into the events of the upcoming Chapter, The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, and continues throughout all of 2020! The Harrowstorm DLC game pack is now live on PC/Mac and is coming March 10 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Get access to Harrowstorm free with an active ESO Plus membership, or purchase it with crowns from the in-game Crown Store.