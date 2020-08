Video Description

Continue (or begin!) your Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure with Stonethorn, a new DLC dungeon pack coming soon to The Elder Scrolls Online. Assault an ancient fortress and halt a new vampiric invasion before it begins its march, and investigate the terrible creations of the mad alchemist Arkasis. What you discover shall not only have repercussions for the people of Skyrim, but all of Tamriel!