Vampire: Bloodlines 2 'Come Dance' Trailer

Video Description

Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle - a city full of alluring, dangerous, characters and factions. You are dead now but stronger, quicker, more alluring and with potential for so much more. Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive. Use charm, cunning, terror and sheer will to rise through vampire society. What monster will you be? Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox One