Video Description

The next installment in the popular Wolfenstein series takes you to alternate reality 1980s Paris. Play as Jess and Soph Blazkowicz as you search for your father in the first open-ended co-op adventure in the series. We’re excited to announce that RTX technology will be coming to Wolfenstein: Youngblood. With the revolutionary RTX platform, maximize performance and visual fidelity with real-time ray tracing and NVIDIA Adaptive Shading.